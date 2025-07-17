New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Nitin Gupta, a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, as the Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

Gupta, who belongs to the 1986 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), previously served as Chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) before superannuation. His term at NFRA will be for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Also Read | Denying Justice to Family of Dalit Youth Murdered in Hisar Shows Ugly Face of BJP-RSS's 'Manuwadi': Rahul Gandhi.

The NFRA, established in 2018, is India's independent regulator for the auditing profession. India. It oversees auditors of listed entities and large unlisted companies, ensuring high-quality auditing standards and strengthening public confidence in financial reporting.

The Central Board of Revenue, the predecessor of the CBDT and CBEC, was originally established under the Central Board of Revenue Act, 1924, and was responsible for administering both direct and indirect taxes. The bifurcation into CBDT and CBEC (now CBIC) was effected on January 1, 1964, under the Central Boards of Revenue Act, 1963.

Also Read | Odisha: 1 Worker Killed, 2 Injured in Accident at Rayagada Railway Station Yard.

Meanwhile, in addition to Gupta's appointment, the government has named three others as full-time members of the NFRA. These include Ms. Smita Jhingran, a retired IRS officer from the 1986 batch; P. Daniel, a retired Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer from the 1989 batch; and Sushil Kumar Jaiswal, a retired Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer of the 1993 batch and former Director General of Audit (Central Receipt) in the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)