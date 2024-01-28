Patna (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): JD(U) president Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade, preceding his ninth time as chief minister.

Also Read | ‘Dead’ Man Comes Alive: Trader Calls His Relatives After Police Find His Charred ‘Body’ in Andhra Pradesh.

Two Deputy CMs from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath today.

Reacting to the development, Vijay Kumar Singh, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a former ally of the JD (U), said that Nitish Kumar has tainted his and the JD's credibility throughout the nation.

Also Read | 'We Will Stay Together', Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Taking Oath for Ninth Time (Watch Video).

"There is no need to worry because we are a strong opposition and we are the largest party and will fight the government strongly. We are Lalu Yadav's soldiers... No one can question RJD's credibility, Nitish Kumar tainted JD(U)'s credibility throughout the nation," said Vijay Kumar Singh.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Nitish Kumar, who was uniting the opposition to take on the BJP until yesterday, left the INDIA bloc ahead of the general election set to be held this year.

With the JD (U) returning to the NDA, the INDIA bloc has lost a key architect of the opposition alliance who had persuaded regional parties from across the country to join hands to fight the BJP.

However, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav indicated that the exit of Kumar will make no change for the INDIA alliance, formed to take on the BJP-led Centre in general elections.

"INDIA alliance is strong. Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai... (whatever happens, it is for good)" he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)