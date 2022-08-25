New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi alleged on Thursday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted action in the IRCTC scam in which his deputy Tejashwi Yadav is charge-sheeted.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) Nitish Kumar said nothing has happened in 5 years in the IRCTC scam case. This means that he wants some action to be started in the case so that Tejashwi Yadav can go to jail as soon as possible," Sushil Modi told ANI.

"I want to say that in the IRCTC scam, Tejashwi Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi were charge-sheeted and the case is pending in the High Court," he said.

"The case relates to the sanction of a retired railway officer in which the CBI has now gotten permission and the trials will start soon. If the trial begins they will again allege that they have been implicated," Sushil Modi added.

The Upper House MP further attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Tejashwi Yadav and said that he became the owner of 53 properties at the age of 23 without any job, without doing business. "How did you become the owner of 53 properties? More than a dozen properties of Tejashwi Yadav have been confiscated under the 'Benami Act' and till now no explanation has been given. If you have the courage, then answer the allegations levelled against you," he said.

Sushil Modi further slammed Nitish Kumar by saying, "When Advani Ji was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate, Nitish Ji said what was BJP doing? Will you get votes in the name of Advani Ji?... When they (BJP) could not form a government in 2009, they (Nitish Kumar government) taunted that they had already predicted it. Today, it is the same Nitish Kumar who has become his (Advani's) admirer."

"Initially, he used to oppose Narendra Modi and when the time for alliance came, he started praising him...He will know where he stands in 2024," Sushil Modi said.

Earlier on Wednesday, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav took swipe at the BJP over the raids of the Central Bureau of Investigation and called CBI, ED, and IT - the three "jamai" (son-in-law) of the ruling party at the Centre.

Yadav also said that the ruling party at the Centre puts forward central agencies against opposition leaders in the states where it does not have the edge. (ANI)

