Bhubaneswar, August 25: The Odisha government would invest more than Rs 1,000 crore for redevelopment of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, an official said on Thursday.

After visiting the VSSUT campus at Burla in Sambalpur district on Thursday morning, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said: "As per the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a masterplan will be prepared soon for the development of the technical institute."

A proposal is there to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore to make the institute as a centre of excellence, he said. Currently, about 5,000 students are staying in the campus. Plan is there to double the strength, said Mahapatra. Odisha CM Cheers for State Team in Ultimate Kho Kho League Tie.

After thorough discussion, a detailed proposal will be prepared so that all required infrastructure will be created in the VSSUT and students will get quality education, said the chief secretary. He further said the institute has 40 to 45 acres surplus land while another 80 acres land has been identified for campus expansion.

Mahapatra along with secretary to CM (5T), V.K. Pandian and other senior officials also visited the Samaleswari temple and reviewed the redevelopment works initiated under the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme.

The Samaleswari temple project has been slightly delayed due to delay in shifting of houses and change in master plan. However, efforts are there to complete the project on time, added Mahapatra.

