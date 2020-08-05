Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked the Centre for its expeditious nod to his government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The state government had made a recommendation to the effect on Tuesday evening, shortly after the deceased actor's father spoke to the DGP, expressing the wish that investigation into the case lodged here by him, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide, be handed over to the central agency.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu Resigns, Tipped to Be Appointed as Next CAG: Reports.

"The Centre has accepted the state government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case lodged by the father of Late Sushant Singh Rajput. Our thanks to the Union government for the same. Hope this would help in a better probe and ensure justice," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14. On July 25, his father K K Singh, who resides in Rajiv Nagar locality of the city, lodged an FIR with the local police station, dissatisfied with the tardy pace of investigation by the Mumbai Police.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Video Shows NDRF Personnel Rescuing 40 Commuters Stranded in Local Trains Between Masjid and Bhaykhala Stations.

Singh has also alleged that Mumbai Police failed to take note when the actor's family expressed apprehensions in February that he faced a threat to his life, and did not act upon his complaint, made just a day after his son's death, against "named" persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)