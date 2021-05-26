Patna, May 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday wrote to his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang requesting that the body of a resident of the state, who succumbed to COVID-19 in the north-eastern province two days ago, be handed over to the bereaved family members for last rites. In his letter to Tamang, Kumar said that Nurul Huda had breathed his last at Gangtok on May 24 following "COVID-19- related complications".

The deceased belonged to Kishanganj district in north Bihar and a request was made by the administration there, on behalf of family members, to its counterpart in Gangtok for handing over the body.

"But, this request has not been accepted so far. It is essential that the customary rights of the deceased and their family members are respected.....I request you to personally look into the matter and facilitate the early release of the body", Kumar added.

