Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The 'Nivesh Sarathi', the UP government's single-window clearance system launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only proving to be very helpful but has emerged as the biggest aide of investors, officials said.

To provide online incentives and simplify the process an Online Incentives Monitoring System (OIMS) has also been implemented under the Nivesh Mitra portal, they said.

"Apart from giving investors all the information related to investment in the state and encouraging them to invest, MoUs are also being signed on the Nivesh Sarathi portal itself. Through this portal, investors have been able to file investment intent and monitor/supervise the investment and project," they said.

On the other hand, the "Nivesh Mitra" portal, is the biggest aid to business owners in beginning a new project, they said, adding about 3.50 lakh online NOCs have been given through the portal, they said.

According to government officials, not only easy business opportunities are being made available to investors in Uttar Pradesh, but various exemptions are also being provided to them.

The state government has decided to provide exemptions in all areas including land lease and stamp duty, depending on the amount of investment, geographical conditions for setting up enterprises, they said.

Elaborating on the OIMS, the UP government officials said," Incentives will be processed, sanctioned and paid through this centralized system. The portal has been developed in such a way that it will automatically understand the business trend and allow applying the incentives available under the policy of the concerned department."

The government officials further stated, "The portal will also ensure that the process incentive is processed online in the concerned department and investors can track its status at each stage. The portal also has a leadership dashboard, which is being used by the concerned department heads to monitor the online incentives process of the investors. This helps in the timely disposal of incentives in a transparent manner."

The portal is also providing online application filing and tracking, besides answering queries related to portfolios of investors. A letter of Comfort (LOC) is also being issued through the portal. There is a separate login facility on the portal for nodal agencies, administrative departments, concerned departments and officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The portal will be able to upload and forward the agenda/appraisal of committee meetings of nodal agencies and departments. This portal will act as a one-stop solution for investors for all their incentive-related problems, officials said. (ANI)

