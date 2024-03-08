Kohima, Mar 8 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday celebrated the International Women's Day by honouring Naga women Padma Shri awardees, women legislators, and women self-help group (SHG) achievers.

The main celebration, organised by various women-centric government departments and the state commission for women in the state capital, saw the felicitation of eight Naga women Padma Shri awardees Chubalemla Ao, Neidonuo Angami, Prof Temsula Ao, Sentila T. Yanger, Dr P. Kilemsungla, Lentina Ao Thakkar, Neihubuo Sorhie, and Sano Vamuzo.

Nagaland's lone woman Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak, along with the state's first two women legislators, Minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse and advisor Hekani Jakhalu Kense, were also honoured during the event.

The occasion also witnessed the presentation of the Nagaland State Commission Award 2024 to C. Tsurila, Nengneithem Hengna, and K. Ela for their efforts toward the uplift of women through various initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, the first women minister of the state in-charge of Women Resource Development & Horticulture, emphasised the pivotal role women play in society.

She highlighted the resilience, intelligence, and determination demonstrated by women throughout history in various roles, from nurturing families to leading in different sectors.

"To empower our women, we need to create more awareness among our womenfolk on healthcare services, reproductive rights, gender-based violence, gender disparities," she said.

Kruse lamented the barriers and inequalities women continue to face, stressing the importance of investing in women's education and healthcare.

Advisor Social Welfare Wangpang Konyak echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the progress made by Naga women while emphasising the importance of their inclusion in leadership roles for the progress of Naga society.

