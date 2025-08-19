New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh threw a direct challenge to the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying if it is truly impartial, it must investigate complaints of vote irregularities across states.

He told, "AAP had already complained of irregularities in Delhi, where 42,000 votes were deleted in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, while dozens of votes were created at the addresses of BJP's Union Ministers and MPs. Yet no action was taken."

Sanjay Singh said the Commission's claim that no political party complained is a blatant lie -- and unless it investigates, it will always be accused of enabling vote theft.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a joint press conference of opposition parties, "After listening to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday, it felt like his name should actually be 'Agyanesh Kumar' (an unlettered individual). He spoke with such ignorance. Gyanesh Kumar is either dumb, pretending to be a fool, or thinks we are fools. The kind of baseless and illogical statements he made left us shocked. Not a single question asked to him was answered."

He continued, "The Election Commission has deleted 65 lakh votes in Bihar between June 25 and July 25 under Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Not even a single vote was added. They say SIR is being conducted, but in the entire state of Bihar, they did not find a single person eligible to add to the voter list. What kind of SIR is this? They say 22 lakh people died, so their names were deleted. In Bihar, where vast areas are flood-affected, they demand certificates within a month -- certificates of self, parents, and entire family. From where will ordinary people bring them?"

Highlighting irregularities in the SIR, Sanjay Singh said, "Several malpractices are coming to light. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the Election Commission themselves are signing and submitting forms -- videos of this have surfaced. In Bihar, a voter card was made in the name of US President Donald Trump, and a residence certificate was issued for a dog. What action did the Election Commission take? Does the Commission think the people of this country are fools?"

"Through SIR, the Election Commission has committed open fraud. Dead people have been shown as alive, and living people have been declared dead. But my concern is even more serious. PM Modi's party BJP claims that only their votes are being deleted, and that those voters are infiltrators and Bangladeshis. The Election Commission says 22 lakh people died, so their names were cut. Then what about the remaining 43 lakh? Are they all infiltrators? Will detention centres be built for them? Will they be caught and sent to Bangladesh? BJP is saying they have no right to live in India," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP further added, "People who filed affidavits in the Supreme Court proving they are alive -- will they now have to go to Bangladesh because the BJP calls them infiltrators? Even a retired IAS officer, Vyas, and his wife had their names deleted. Are they also infiltrators? Will they also live in detention centres? Will they also be sent to Bangladesh? The Election Commission has made a mockery of this country."

Pointing to EC's defence, Sanjay Singh said, "The Election Commission says calling them vote thieves is against the Constitution. But is stealing votes and committing corruption according to the Constitution? Election Commissioners say no complaints were made. In Delhi, at the homes of Union Ministers, 22, 25, and even 33 voter entries were made. At MPs' houses, 15 each. I myself went along with Arvind Kejriwal to submit a written complaint. No action was taken."

He emphasised, "The Election Commission deleted New Delhi Assembly constituency, 42,000 votes. In 14 constituencies, BJP workers submitted thousands of applications to delete votes. Despite all these written complaints, meetings with the Election Commission, and repeated requests, no action was taken. Even the Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal submitted a complaint on affidavit."

Referring to the Election Commission's official letter, Sanjay Singh said, "Reading that letter made me laugh. In point number seven, it was written that irregularities happened, but political parties did not inform us. This is akin to a corrupt police inspector committing a dacoity in his own area with his constables, and when caught, claiming that the people of the area never informed him that dacoity and theft are wrong. It was the Commission itself that started the SIR."

"Correcting the voter list is the Election Commission's job. The 2018 Supreme Court judgement says that rectifying the voter list is solely the responsibility of the Election Commission. Yet the Commission threatens opposition parties, saying they are speaking against the Constitution. We are fighting to save the Constitution. The right to vote is that very right given by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who said that the vote of the President counts as one, and the vote of a village labourer also counts as one. We are fighting to protect that right. The Election Commission is deliberately manipulating the voter list, and on Sunday, the Chief Election Commissioner himself exposed the Commission before the whole country," he asserted.

On the question of privacy, Sanjay Singh said, "The Election Commissioner says women's privacy will be violated. But when women stand in queues to cast their votes, is their privacy not violated then? The Election Commission broadcasts elections across the country. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, women stand in queues, undergo interviews, and these are then shown on TV. Even today, the Commission's own rules say CCTV footage will be available for 45 days -- is privacy not violated then?"

"Yet on Sunday, the Election Commission brazenly lied to the country. They showed everyone that they had colluded with the BJP to commit an electoral scam and influence elections in several states. The same game they are playing in Bihar, they have already played openly in Delhi," stated the AAP MP.

Directly addressing the Chief Election Commissioner, Sanjay Singh said, "Gyanesh Kumar, do not run away from investigation. The facts presented from different states before the Commission must be investigated. Until they are probed, questions will remain on the impartiality of the Election Commission. If the Commission wants to prove itself impartial, then it must investigate and act on all major complaints. Otherwise, it will always be said that under Gyanesh Kumar's leadership, votes were stolen and a scam was committed." (ANI)

