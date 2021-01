Kohima, Jan 9 (PTI) No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagaland's Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.

Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAF helicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M said.

Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force and the IAF carried out an aerial survey and reported that no active fire or smoke was detected till 4.30 pm, he said.

Nonetheless, 200 personnel stationed at the base camp are keeping a close watch on the situation, the forest officer said.

An aerial survey will be conducted around 11 am on Sunday and a call on the overall situation will be taken, he added.

A fire was raging in the range since December 29 last year.

