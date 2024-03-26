Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday took a swipe at the SAD and the BJP, saying re-stitching of an alliance between the two could not take place in the wake of "anger" among the farmers against them.

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, indicating an end to the negotiations for re-forging an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Earlier, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the party is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone.

This decision was taken based on the feedback of the people, party workers and leaders. The decision has been taken for the future of Punjab and the betterment of the youth, farmers, traders, labourers and the downtrodden, Jakhar further said.

Replying to a question on the BJP's move of contesting Lok Sabha polls alone, Warring claimed Jakhar, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh were trying hard for re-stitching the alliance.

Warring said, however, the farmers, who are sitting on the roads in support of their various demands including a law on minimum support price (MSP), have started "opposing" the BJP. The farmers would also not allow, whichever the BJP's ally will be, to enter the villages, claimed Warring.

He further said both these parties were knowing that they will not be allowed to enter the villages. That is why they cancelled their "agreement" but they are "internally together", he alleged.

Warring also said the SAD had even raised the issue of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) while the BJP had demanded six seats, apparently suggesting that there was a lack of consensus between the two parties on these issues.

Congress party's Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav accused both the Akalis and the BJP of deceiving the people. "Both are hand in glove with each other even today," alleged Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress leaders held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections.

Yadav said the Punjab Congress is ready for the Lok Sabha polls. "Our campaign will soon start," he further said.

Replying to a question, Warring said his party will soon announce candidates for the upcoming polls.

The meeting was attended by leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former MLAs Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, O P Soni, Brahm Mohindra and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

