Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): After several promises from politicians, villagers from Upar Konki Panchayat feel neglected as they do not have a bridge to cross the river to reach Rahra and Pithoria, which is the nearest market, and thereby risking their lives when it is in spate.

Lakari river (also known as Rahra river) divides Rahra and Upar Konki panchayats, which has eight villages - Katariya Bera, Baira Bera, Surban, Udal Bera, Mundkam Piri, Piri Tola, Mahua Jara and Rana Gara. Upar Konki Panchayat is 20 km away from Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand.

Lack of bridge deprives the villagers, who are mainly tribals, of accessing basic amenities like markets, hospitals, schools and colleges.

Villagers say that they can reach the Pithoria market in half an hour if they go by crossing the river. Kariya Munda, a tribal of Katariya village, says, "It takes half an hour to reach the market if we go by crossing the river. This is the shortest route. If we take road route then it takes another 3-4 hours to reach the market."

During the monsoon, when the river is in spate, the villagers have no option other than to stay at home.

Surender Gope, another villager, says, "During monsoon, if we go to market, then we prefer staying at somebody's house in Rahra or Pithoria. We do not attempt to cross the river until the river calms down. Around 1000 villagers go to Pithoria for essentials, medicine & education crossing the river which is dangerous during monsoon."

Kariya Munda says, "During monsoon, the water level reaches up to six-seven feet. It is really difficult to cross the river in the rainy season."

Moreover, the villagers complain during the medical emergency they carry patients on a jute bed to Tadapur, which is near to Pithoria, and from there hire a rickshaw or board a bus. Samu Munda, a resident of Katariya village, says, "In a medical emergency, we carry a patient on jute bed till Tadapur. From there we take bus or rickshaw to the hospital."

The villagers also say that soil testing was done five years by the authorities, but there is no outcome.

They also alleged that people are not ready to marry those from the panchayat because of lack of connectivity with the city.

When contacted, Sushila Kachhap, Sarpanch of Upar Kanki panchayat, says, "Due or lack of bridge in the area, over 3,000 are affected. This issue has been raised before the government and administration several times. Even footage of video survey has been sent to administration."

She further added, "Every time we send the survey report, we are told request is still under consideration." (ANI)

