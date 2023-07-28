New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) No cases that were withdrawn in 2019 with respect to disability pension to veterans are being reopened, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

A media report that the Ministry of Defence has reopened old withdrawn cases is "misleading and factually incorrect," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has not filed any appeal in disability pension cases where appeals were withdrawn in 2019, it said.

