Raipur, Feb 3 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Friday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,778 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,630 after one person was discharged during the day, leaving the state with two active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,79,315 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,012 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,778, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,630, active cases 2, today tests 1,012, total tests 1,88,79,315.

