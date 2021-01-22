Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Dharavi in Mumbai did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, the second such instance during the outbreak after December 25, a civic official said on Friday.

The area, among the densest urban settlements in the world, has a caseload of 3,904, of which 3,582 have recovered, leaving it with 10 actives cases, he said.

Dharavi, with over 6.5 lakh people crammed in shanty clusters over a 2.5 kilometre area, had hit national headlines in the middle of last year due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, the first of which was detected on April 1.

