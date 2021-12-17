Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed that no deaths had been reported in the state because of lack of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to Congress MLC Deepak Singh, State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told Legislative Council, "no death has been reported in the state due to lack of oxygen during the second wave."

Also Read | Gujarat Blast Update: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Huge Explosion at Chemical Factory in Panchmahal.

COVID-19 cases surged dangerously from April to June and peaked in May with over 4-lakh cases and 4,000 deaths.

Hospitals across the country reported severe oxygen shortages for several days and private hospitals in the national capital approached the High Court demanding a steady supply.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Refuses To Confirm Bombay HC Judge Pushpa Ganediwala, Who Gave ‘Skin-To-Skin’ Verdict.

Several hospital administrations in different states have alleged that the shortage of oxygen resulted in the death of several patients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)