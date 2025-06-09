Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Monday stressed the urgent need for strict crowd control protocols across the country.

Referring to recent incidents of overcrowding and stampedes, Jha said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be developed for every event, including at railway stations, religious gatherings, and public spaces like Bengaluru and Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Jha said, "... Be it Bengaluru, Prayagraj, railway stations or any religious event, SOPs (standard operating procedure) must be developed. If any person, institution or organisation does not have proper arrangements for crowd control, then you can't call a crowd."

His remarks came after the tragic incident of a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations, resulting in the unfortunate death of people, has left me deeply shocked.

Earlier in the day, Head Constable Narasimharaju, posted at police-station">Madiwala police station in Bengaluru, who staged a solo protest against the suspension of the city's Police Commissioner and other officials, is now worried about possible action the government may take against him.

During a telephonic interview with ANI, he said, "This was not something we expected after the stampede incident, which took place near Chinnaswamy stadium in which 11 people died and many were injured, which made me emotional, and that is why I staged to protest against the decision made by the Karnataka Government. Whenever this kind of incident happens, there is an option to transfer the officers, but suspending officers, including the police commissioner of Bengaluru, in fact brings the morale of the department and the employees down."

Narasimharaju, who holds a Master's degree (MA, B.Ed) and is from Pavagada, lives with his mother and family. He is now worried about the action the police department or government might take against him. (ANI)

