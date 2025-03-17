Patna, Mar 17 (PTI) In the backdrop of attacks on police personnel in several parts of Bihar recently, a top officer on Monday asserted that the force does not lack firepower and its members can fire in self-defence while ensuring no innocent is harmed.

Altogether, 12 incidents of attacks on policemen were reported from across the state in the last two to three days, in which two personnel died and 27 others were injured.

"Those involved in the recent attacks on policemen in several parts of the state will be dealt with sternly. Policemen engaged in crime control duty will retaliate if criminals fire on them," the Additional Director General (Headquarters), Kundan Krishnan, told reporters here.

"The police personnel can resort to firing in self-defence while ensuring no innocent person is harmed. The police have no dearth of arms and ammunition," he said.

In the recent attacks, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), attached with emergency number 112, died, and 27 other personnel were injured.

The ‘Dial 112' is an emergency response system for citizens facing an emergency. A team of Dial-112 comprising not more than three or four personnel do not waste time to reach the spot, the ADG said.

"I must say that policemen who were attacked by mobs were armed but they maintained restraint and did not use weapons. All those who attacked the policemen have been identified," he said.

Attacks on policemen were reported from several districts, including Ararai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Patna, Bhojpur and Jehanabad.

In a fresh incident of attack on security personnel on Monday, four jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were injured when they were attacked by a mob in the Belwa area of Kishanganj district.

The incident took place when the jawans had gone to nab a group of smugglers, a senior police officer of the district said, adding that local police reached the spot later and rescued the security personnel.

Krishnan also underscored the difficulty the police personnel face in maintaining law and order during Holi.

He said, "There was so much rash driving that 44-45 people were killed in road accidents on Friday and Saturday in the state. And we are not even taking into account the number of people who may have drowned in rivers or ponds or lakes."

People should not misbehave with Dial 112 personnel, the officer said. Bihar Police decided to increase the number of personnel associated with it, he said.

Meanwhile, members of the Bihar Assembly, cutting across party lines, on Monday voiced concern over a spate of recent incidents of attacks on police personnel in the state.

Later in the day, Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Director General of Police Vinay Kumar met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the assembly.

According to insiders, both top officials briefed the chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Home Department, about the recent attacks on policemen in the state and also about the law and order situation.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, talking to reporters outside the assembly, said, "The Law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Several policemen were killed and injured following attacks on them in several parts of the state,….. but the chief minister is maintaining a stoic silence."

"The chief minister is not in his senses ('Mukhyamantri ji achet awastha mein hain' ). The chief minister is also holding the Home portfolio but he is least bothered about the law and order situation. His government has been in power for 20 years," Yadav said.

During Nitish Kumar's tenure, a large number of policemen and officers have been murdered, he said.

"According to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB), the state witnessed 60,000 murders and 25,000 rapes or gang rapes in the last 20 years," Yadav said.

