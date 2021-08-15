New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Asserting that there is no dearth of political will to bring reforms in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a review of rules and procedures across the country so that every process that creates a hindrance for people is removed.

India is writing a new chapter in governance, he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi said good and smart governance is required for implementing reforms in the country.

"Political will is required to bring in big changes and big reforms. The world now knows that there is no lack of political will in India for reforms," he said.

"Today the world is also a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance," he said.

Modi said a campaign should be launched in all departments and government offices in both central and state governments to review rules and procedures.

"Every rule, every process that has stood before the people of the country as a hindrance, as a burden, we have to remove it," Modi said.

The prime minister said moving forward on the path of development, India will have to increase both its manufacturing and exports.

