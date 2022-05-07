New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The state-run Central Bank of India on Saturday said there was no decision yet to close a large number of branches during the current fiscal year.

However, it is a routine practice to realign or shift branches, it added.

"We hereby inform that there is no decision as of now to close a large number of branches during FY 2022-23," Central Bank of India said in a clarification with regard to media reports regarding closure of branches.

The bank further said that it is a routine exercise for every bank to realign, shift, merge, close or open branches on regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives.

"We assure our esteemed customers and all other stakeholders that their interest is well protected," it added.

