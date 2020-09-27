Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): Assuring the public that there will be no disruption in transport services on Monday in view of a bandh called against the farm Bills, to which the President gave his assent on Sunday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi warned that acts of damaging public property, if any, will be dealt with strictly.

Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio, said government buses would run as usual.

"Services of all four road transport corporations and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be available. The Police Department has been requested to provide additional security," said Savadi.

Savadi added those opposing the Bills have called for the bandh. "But disruptive actions and causing harm to public properties, if any, will be dealt with strict measures," warned the deputy chief minister, terming the protests unfortunate. "The Bills are in favour of farmers. The Karnataka government is committed to the welfare of farmers." (ANI)

