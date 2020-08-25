Bengaluru, August 25: A large number of farmers staged a protest in Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's visit there. According to a tweet by ANI, the farmers blocked the Belagavi Airport road while they held demonstrations as part of their protest. The farmers are demanding compensation announced by the state government in 2019 for their damaged crops during the floods.

The farmers had held a similar protest in September last year demanding fulfilment of their various demands, including compensation for crop loss. Hundreds of farmers, under the aegis of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangh and Hasiru Sene had blocked the roads for over three hours. Karnataka: Farmers Planning to Protest Against PM Modi Over 'Non-Implementation of Swaminathan Commission Report' Detained in Bengaluru.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka: Farmers block Belagavi Airport road, protesting against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's visit. Farmers are demanding compensation announced by the state govt last year for their damaged crops during the floods pic.twitter.com/IWimr5GM3m — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

According to a report by TOI, the farmers in Karnataka had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh compensation for damage to sugarcane crop on 1 acre of land. For other crops, the farmers had demanded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh. They also demanded Rs 15 lakh compensation to the families which completely lost their houses and sought increase in compensation to Rs 80,00 for the death of cattle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).