Port Blair, Mar 14 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case for the last five days, a health department official said on Monday.

The virus tally of the archipelago remained at 10,025.

The union territory now has only one active COVID-19 case, while 9,895 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last five days, he said.

The administration has so far tested 7,05,313 samples for COVID-10 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent.

A total of 6,08,706 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, with 3,03,767 receiving both doses of the vaccine, he added.

