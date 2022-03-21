Port Blair, Mar 21 (PTI) The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 10,029, he said.

The union territory now has only two active COVID-19 cases, while 9,898 people have recovered from the virus, including two in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

The union territory on Sunday had also reported zero COVID-19 cases.

A total of 6,09,219 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine and 7,07,915 samples tested for the virus so far, the official added.

