Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to spend 3 per cent of the district planning committee fund for the upkeep of monuments and forts but the directives containing the details of this expenditure are absent, said former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati.

Chhatrapati, who is also the president of the Raigad Development Authority, asked the state government how much has been spent on conservation of forts since authorities are marking the 350th coronation anniversary of legendary emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a variety of events.

"The state government had announced that 3 per cent funds of each district planning committee will be spent on monuments and forts. But the scope of this spending has not been defined, So the administration has no idea what to do with this fund," he told PTI.

"As a result this fund remains unutilised. There is need for scientific study of forts to decide on usage of such funds for conservation. My organisation Fort Foundation has sought 20 forts for scientific survey but we have not heard from the authorities," he added.

The pattern through which Raigad Fort is being developed should be implemented everywhere in the state, he said.

In the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the state government had said it would give Rs 300 crore for fort conservation.

"We want to know how much of it has been disbursed so far," he said.

