Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday directed petrol pumps not to provide fuel to motorists who do not wear helmets, officials said.

They have also been asked to install CCTVs at their premises and provide the footage to police, the officials said.

“An order has been issued under section 144 CrPc that motorists who don't wear helmets, will not be given fuel. This directive has been conveyed to petrol pumps in the jurisdiction of Samba district," Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta said.

The officials said petrol pumps will be of immense help in generating awareness among people about the importance of crash helmets and seat belts.

