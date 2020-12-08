Port Blair, Dec 8 (PTI) The Bharat bandh called by farmer unions demanding the repeal of three Central farm laws had no impact on normal life in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

Markets and offices were open and transport services functioned normally, officials said.

There were no reports of anyone trying to enforce the bandh from anywhere in the union territory, they said.

"There was no impact of the bandh in the islands," the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Ajay Rai, said here.

