Panaji, February 8: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the ensuing Goa Assembly polls which comprises 22 promises including "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel."

The party in its manifesto promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all, state duties on diesel and petrol prices will not increase for the next three years, funds will be given to every Gram Panchayat and Municipality to boost infrastructure to improve ease of living, making Goa the Perfect Tourism Destination, making state a football destination, among others. Goa Assembly Elections 2022: From Pramod Sawant to Amit Palekar, A Look At Probable CM Candidates in The State.

The manifesto comprises a total of 22 promises. The party said that to incorporate grassroots suggestions in the 'people-centric' manifesto, Sankalp boxes were sent across the state where people submitted their feedback and expectations.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

