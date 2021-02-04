Puducherry, Feb 4 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said no law enforcement agency can stall the implementation of helmet rule now in force in the union territory.

Her statement comes a day after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had said that the rule has been stalled as its enforcement should be done only after generating awareness among the road users.

In her whatsapp message to the media, the former IPS officer said the CM's statement was an 'irregular' and 'illegal direction'.

She claimed that no law enforcement agency can stall the implementation of the law in force.

"People need to understand that the application of the law on road safety is in their own interest.

Any loss of life in road accidents leaves the family orphaned and leaves the family to remain at the mercy of others," Bedi said.

Calling on the road users to adhere to the road safety rules and norms, the Lt Governor also asked the two wheeler riders to cooperate with the police and wear helmet while driving.

She further said the Supreme Court appointed committee on Road Safety is already seized of the 'gross delay' in implementation of the national law in Puducherry and will not spare any one working to the contrary.

Traffic police in Puducherry had been implementing the helmet rule and were imposing a penalty of Rs 1000 from those failing to use helmets while riding the scooters or other two wheelers.

Political parties including DMK, AIADMK and the BJP had resisted the implementation of the rule and insisted that awareness should first be created before enforcing the rule.

A delegation of the BJP had also presented a memorandum to Lt Governor at her office here on Wednesday seeking postponement of the implementation of the rule.

Narayanasamy had at a press meet on Wednesday said the helmet rule was kept in abeyance as in the first instance awareness should be created among the road users.

He had also charged the Lt Governor with 'creating bad name' to the dispensation by forcing officers to implement the rule without hearing the decision of the elected government.

