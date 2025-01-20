New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A Delhi court granted bail to a man accused of rape and criminal intimidation, saying there was no legal impediment in granting him the relief.

Additional sessions judge Arvind Bansal was hearing the accused's regular bail application and observed his custody was not required and police had filed a chargesheet in the case.

"There was allegedly some financial transaction between the accused and the husband of the complainant (survivor), and the accused allegedly informed the complainant about the large sum of loan taken by her husband from the different persons in the society and it is emphasised by the defence counsel that accused was implicated due to the said reason," the January 15 order said.

The submission would be appreciated at a later stage as there was no material in this regard in the final report, it added.

The court observed accused was in custody since October 14, 2024, and said, "The fact that the investigation is complete, chargesheet stands filed, further custody of accused is not required, no recovery is required to be effected from accused, there appears no legal impediment grant of bail."

The man was directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

