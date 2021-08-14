Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Mumbai's Dharavi area did not report a single fresh case of COVID-19 on Saturday, keeping the total count of infections at 6,993, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is the fifth day in a fortnight that the slum-dominated area has not reported any fresh cases. The locality had not reported any infections on August 3, 8, 11 and 12.

Of the total number of cases reported in Dharavi so far, 6,596 patients have recovered from the infection, and 11 are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

Dharavi had become a hotspot for coronavirus infections in the beginning of April this year, and had reported the highest 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Spread over 2.5 sq km area with a population of around 6.5 lakh, Dharavi houses a mix of shanties and micro-industrial units.

