New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) No new petrol or diesel-powered vehicles will be allowed to be added to the fleets of cab aggregators, delivery companies and e-commerce firms operating in Delhi-NCR from January 1, 2026, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed on Wednesday.

The order applies to light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and two-wheelers used for deliveries. Only electric or CNG vehicles will be allowed to join their fleets from now on, the CAQM said.

The Commission said that the transport sector is a major contributor to pollution in the region and commercial vehicles, due to their long hours of operation and poor maintenance, pollute more than regular private vehicles.

It stressed the need for a quick shift to zero-emission electric vehicles.

The Delhi government had earlier launched Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023 to regulate aggregators and delivery service providers with more than 25 vehicles, including those operating through online platforms.

Under the scheme, these companies must register their vehicles on a dedicated portal for monitoring.

The Commission said Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan should create similar rules, especially for cities with high vehicle numbers like Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

