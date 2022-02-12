Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Asserting that no one can oppose India or the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration, with the support of the Centre, is working to dismantle the terrorism eco-system in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, he also announced an enhancement of relief from Rs five lakh to 25 lakh to the jawans from Jammu and Kashmir who laid down their lives in the service of the nation outside the UT.

Sinha said those who attempt to harm the country's interests will be dealt with strictly.

The LG also informed that educational institutions will be reopened within two weeks amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

