Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Monday announced that there would be no hike in power tariffs for the fourth consecutive year in 2025-26.

OERC Secretary and Director (Regulatory Affairs) Priyabrata Patnaik said the commission has deciced that the retail supply tariff for the 2025-26 fiscal will remain the same as that of 2024-25.

Also Read | Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Complaint on npci.org.in and Recover It.

Patnaik also said the OERC has decided to waive the charges of smart metres (Rs 60) with a connected load of up to 2 kilowatts. This would benefit over 80 lakh consumers across the state, he said.

The domestic power consumers who use up to 50 units will have to pay 2.90 paisa for each unit, while they have to pay 4.70 paisa for using between 51 and 200 units. Likewise, Rs 5.70 will be charged for per unit for consumption between 201 to 400 units and Rs 6.10 per unit for consumption beyond 400 units, he said.

Also Read | Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah Jwala, Four Cubs Make Way Outside Kuno Park, People Spotted Chasing Away With Sticks (Watch Video).

Patnaik also said consumers who opt to receive their electricity bills via SMS, email or any other electronic format will be eligible for a Rs 10 rebate.

The OERC also announced a rebate for those using over 10KW electricity during the ‘solar hour' (8 am-4 pm).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)