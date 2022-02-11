New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) There is no proposal at present to bring a Constitution amendment bill to increase the total number of ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was asked whether the government is planning to bring a Constitution amendment bill to increase the number of ministers to facilitate good governance in the country.

Also Read | Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac Outside Body Treated By Doctors in Gurugram.

"Presently, there is no proposal to bring Constitution amendment bill to increase the total number of ministers in the Council of Ministers," the minister said in a written reply.

At present, there are 78 ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, including the prime minister.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: After Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Now JP Nadda Blames Jawaharlal Nehru For Delayed Liberation of Goa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)