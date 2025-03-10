New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, on Monday ruled out any proposal to reintroduce quota for Members of Parliament (MPs) for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

"Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has withdrawn some of the special provisions including quota for MPs which were beyond the sanctioned class strength and impacting the learning of the students.

"These quotas were over and above the sanctioned class strength and hence were done away with in order to bring in qualitative changes to the system by maintaining a healthy pupil teacher ratio (PTR) and to achieve desired learning outcomes in alignment with the vision of National Education Policy, 2020," Pradhan said.

Under special provisions, MPs had discretionary power to recommend the admission of 10 children to a Kendriya Vidyalaya. Even a district magistrate had powers to recommend 17 students under the sponsoring authority quota.

The MPs — 543 in the Lok Sabha and 245 in the Rajya Sabha — could collectively recommend up to 7,880 admissions in a year under the quota. The quota was scrapped by the Centre in 2022.

"At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the government to re-introduce the MP quota for admission in KVs," Pradhan said.

