New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister for State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pawar on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that there are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as in the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges.

In a response to a question raised by CPI MP Binoy Viswam, the MoS Health Bharati Pawar has stated that from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received information about 20,000 Indian students who have returned from Ukraine.

Foreign Medical Students/Graduates are either covered under "Screening Test Regulations, 2002" or "Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021". There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the Regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges.

Pawar further inform the Upper House that no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/university.

As per information received from MEA, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has communicated with all the concerned Universities in Ukraine for providing transcripts and other documents in a smooth manner to the students.

"All details have been provided on the website of the Embassy to assist students to address any related issues'" she added. (ANI)

