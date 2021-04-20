Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) After 51 more fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1841 in Bihar on Tuesday, with capital Patna being worst-hit, health department bulletin said.

The state reported 10,455 new cases, taking the tally to 3,42,059, it said. Among the latest deaths, Patna and Gaya reported 11 fatalities each, whileBhagalpur accounted for 5 deaths, four casualties each came from Jehanabad and West Champaran, three persons each died in Aurangabad and Munger, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur two each and one person each died in Arwal, Banka, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Madhepura and Nawada.

Out of 10,455 fresh cases of positivity, Patnaalone accounted for 2186.

Other major coronavirus-hit districts are: Gaya with 1081 cases, Muzaffarpur (544), Saran (530), Bhagalpur (449) Nalanda (375), Aurangabad (350) and Begusarai (346). A total of 3577 patients recovered in last 24 hours across the state while overall 2,83,863 have been cured since the outbreak of the contagion last year.

Recovery rate has slided to 82.99 per cent.

Overall 1,06,156 samples were tested since Monday in the state while over 2.54 crore samples have been clinically examined from the beginning.

There are 56,354 active cases in the state at present. On vaccination front, 93,164 citizens were administered jabs Tuesday while a total of 61,68,593 have been inoculated so far.

The Nitish Kumar government had since Sunday night imposed curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state to put a brake on the spread of infection.

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Patna, C M Singh told PTI that the hospital has expanded its bed capacity for COVID patients to 250 and all of them are occupied.

He further said that the hospital has adequate supply of liquified oxygen and doctors are on duty round-the-clock in every ward.

