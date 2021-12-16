Patna, Dec 16 (PTI) Bihar BJP on Thursday sought to dismiss fresh speculations of a rift with its ally the JD(U), which have been fuelled by its leaders taking a stance on various issues and frowned upon by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Reports have appeared in a section of the media suggesting that all is not well in the ruling coalition in the wake of Kumar's recent outburst against Renu Devi, one of his two deputies, who belongs to the BJP and had expressed the opinion that Bihar did not need the special category status.

Kumar had expressed bewilderment over her utterance that came at a time the state government, through its minister for planning and implementation Bijendra Yadav, had sent a detailed missive to NITI Aayog underscoring that the grant of the status will accelerate economic growth of the state.

He had also expressed displeasure over the BJP leaders in the state advocating a ban on namaz being offered on the roadside, taking a cue from the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana.

Speculations have been rife that the defiant attitude of the BJP leaders was due to the increased clout of the party, which now has more MLAs in Bihar than Kumar's JD(U).

However, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand has come out with a statement asserting that the NDA in Bihar was "rock solid" and "individual opinions" expressed by some leaders "do not lead to differences in the coalition".

Notably, Anand is also the national general secretary of BJP's OBC Morcha, which seeks to galvanize in favour of the party the numerically powerful social segment.

Both Kumar and his arch rival Lalu Prasad, president of the principal opposition party RJD, are powerful OBC leaders who owe their rise to the Mandal churn of the 1990s.

The two had joined hands, albeit for a brief period, ahead of the 2015 assembly polls in which they had inflicted a crushing defeat on the BJP which failed to cash in on the "ati pichhda" (extremely backward class) card played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP sources admit that the decision to stick to Kumar as chief minister, despite losses suffered by his JD(U) in assembly polls last year was taken with a view to averting an OBC backlash.

