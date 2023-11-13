New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): In order to control the extra rush of passengers and ensure better crowd management on the occasion of Diwali and Chhat, the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations has been suspended temporarily.

There will be no sale of platform tickets at these two locations from November 13 (today), the Northern Railway division of Indian Railways said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire Service Gets Over 200 Calls, Including 22 Related to Firecrackers on Diwali, Highest Since COVID Pandemic.

It will remain effective till November 18. The Chhat festival is on November 19-20.

However, persons coming to the stations just to assist the aged, illiterate and woman passengers who are not in a position to fend for themselves will be exempted from this restriction.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Six Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storied Building in Nampally, Initial Probe Points to Spark in Car as Cause (Watch Videos).

A platform ticket is a type of rail ticket issued by the major railway station, permitting the bearer to access the platforms of a railway station, but not to board and use any train services.

It allows people to walk with their friends and loved ones all the way to the passenger car at stations where the general public is not admitted to platforms. It is valid for 2 hours from the time of issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)