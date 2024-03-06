Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said on Wednesday that there is no split in the Nationalist Congress Party, and NCP belongs to Sharad Pawar.

Sule also added that there is no split in the Pawar family just because one member of the family has taken a different stand.

"There is no split in the party. The NCP belongs to Sharad Pawar as per the party constitution. The case is with the Supreme Court, and we are fighting for it. The Pawar family is huge. One person taking a different stand does not mean a split in the family," Sule said, speaking to reporters in Pune on Wednesday.

Reiterating her stand that there is no split in the ranks of the NCP, Sule said, "Even though Sharad Pawar has founded this party, according to the party constitution, the majority of our leaders are with Sharad Pawar. Injustice was done with Sharad Pawar. Therefore, we are fighting for it. I am firm in my stand that there is no split in the party; our fight is on in the Supreme Court."

Sule further said that her family consists of 125 individuals, and if someone from her family has a different ideology, it does not suggest any split in the family, especially when only a select few people in her family are in politics.

"I have a family of 125 people...If a person from this big family has a different ideology, it doesn't mean that there is a split in the family. That is the stand of one person. Our family is one. Only three to four people from my family are in politics; the other members of my family have nothing to do with politics," the national working president of the NCP (SCP) said.

Stressing that everyone in her family has the right to privacy, like her mother (Pratibha Pawar), who does not come in public even though she is the wife of a "high profile" person like Sharad Pawar.

"Everyone in my family has the right to privacy. My mother stayed so long with a very high profile person like Sharad Pawar. But she has never come in public, as she doesn't like it...She has her own identity. She has her right to privacy. Like her, everyone in my family has the right to privacy. Many from my family fared well in thier profession...if a person says something different, it does not mean that there is a split in the family. My family is one," Sule explained. (ANI)

