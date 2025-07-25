New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday relegated the case over the release and certification of the film 'Udaipur Files' to the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi refused to express any opinion on the merits of the case by stating that it would face "practical difficulty" in deciding the matter over the films' release, as it was the Delhi High Court that had earlier directed the Central government to hear all stakeholders and make a decision.

Acting on that High Court's direction, the Centre on July 21 approved the film's release, after recommending certain modifications to be incorporated in it.

However, petitioners are now challenging the Centre's July 21 Order. Thus, the top court was of the view that the parties against the release of the film must raise their objections before the High Court.

Thus, the top-court closed the case and requested the Delhi High Court to take it up on Monday.

During the hearing, senior counsel Gaurav Bhatia appearing for the producers of the film, informed the Court that their plea seeking lifting of stay on release of the film had become infructuous due to subsequent developments, specifically, the Central Government's July 21 order issued under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which the petitioners have agreed to comply with.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal on the other hand who appeared for Maulana Arshad Madani submitted that a writ petition had been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging the Centre's July 21 order.

The Court, thus, directed that the writ petition be transferred to the Delhi High Court, where a similar petition is already pending. (ANI)

