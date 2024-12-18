Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed all the top government officials not to transfer people in their respective departments, without his permission.

"It has been advised that since the general transfer period is over, if it is necessary to transfer people in any department in administrative and public interest, the prior approval of the Chief Minister should be obtained," an administrative note issued by the Chief Minister said.

If any transfers are made without obtaining prior approval, the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and heads of departments concerned will be held directly responsible and disciplinary action will be taken against them, he said.

It has been observed that files are being submitted repeatedly seeking ex-post facto approval in violation of the said directive, the CM added.

"Therefore, it has been clearly instructed to all the departmental Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries to strictly follow the guidelines of the said circular and not to issue any transfer orders without the approval of the Chief Minister," the note said.

