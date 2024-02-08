Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said his government had given NOC for daily flights from Jagdalpur in Bastar region.

An official order has been issued in this regard by the collector, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Six Minor Students Missing After Boat Capsizes Into Rupnarayan River in Howrah.

The CM greeted the people of Bastar region on having regular flight services from Hyderabad to Jagdalpur via Raipur

"The expansion of Jagdalpur Airport is also included. Now the people of Bastar will have easy social, economic and business connectivity with other places in the country and the state," he said.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Goon Morris Noronha Shoots Shiv Sena UBT Leader During Facebook Live in Borivali, Ends Life; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

IndiGo airlines will provide regular flight services from March 31 in the district, an official statement said.

A flight service will be operated from Hyderabad to Jagdalpur via Raipur and it will return to Hyderabad from Raipur via Jagdalpur on the same day, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)