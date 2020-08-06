Noida (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the district to 5,748, official data showed.

However, the number of active cases stood at 919 as 117 more patients got discharged since Wednesday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Haven't Received Any Communication from Pakistan Government, Says MEA on Being Asked if Pakistan Reached Out to india After Islamabad Court Order That Indian Officials Should Be Given Chance to Give Thier Stance: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

So far, 4,786 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow (5,874), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases stood at 0.74 per cent, better from 0.76 per cent the previous day, according to official statistics.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Colleges to Reopen from October 15, 2020, Says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The recovery rate of patients improved to 83.26 per cent from 82.72 per cent on Wednesday and 82.95 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (919) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow 4,806, followed by Kanpur Nagar 4,451, Varanasi 1,867, Allahabad 1,837, Bareilly 1,662, Gorakhpur 1,298, Jaunpur 1,255, Aligarh 1,050, Ballia 1,040 and Ghaziabad 1,034, according to data.

There were 43,654 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,918 with 63 fatalities since Wednesday. So far, 63,402 patients have recovered across the state, showed data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)