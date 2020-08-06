Amaravati, August 6: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that colleges will reopen in the state from October 15, 2020. He also said that the set examinations would be held in September. The YSR Congress Party chief made this decision after a review meeting with top officials on higher education policy in the state.

During the meeting, the CM also took other major decisions. Reddy gave a green signal to recruitment of Assistant Professors in universities across Andhra Pradesh. He also ordered officials to take up 80 percent gross enrollment in higher education. Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Pleas Challenging UGC Circular Till August 10.

The meeting was attended by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh, Special Chief Secretary of the concerned department Satish Chandra, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Chairman Justice Vangala Eshwaraiah and others.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 73,050 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Of these, 20,358 cases are active, while 52,103 individuals have recovered. Till now, 589 people have also died due to the infection.

