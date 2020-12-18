Noida (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,424 on Friday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down further to 717 from 759 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 96.71 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth-highest in the state.

On the bright side, 84 more patients were discharged during the period, with the overall recoveries reaching 23,621, also the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 86 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 96.71 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 17,955 from 18,150 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,46,087 and the death toll climbed to 8,154 on Friday, the data showed.

