Noida, Jun 22 (PTI) A 54-year-old Cambodia national has alleged assault by her Indian husband living in Noida, prompting the local police to lodge an FIR and start investigation into the case, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman has also sought that her businessman husband (42) should return her possessions, including gold, diamond and platinum jewellery worth around USD 200,000 (approximately Rs 1.56 crore), according to the FIR registered on Tuesday.

In her complaint to the police, Amara Hok claimed that she and Ankur Gandhi had got married as per Hindu rituals at a temple in July 2015 but have no children together.

She claimed that both had known each other for over 10 years and had some conflicts due to family reasons, but never had any serious fight, according to the FIR.

“However, around 6 pm on May 24 at a rented apartment of Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 128 Noida, my husband committed the serious violence and torture on my body,” the Cambodian national alleged, describing the assault on herself.

She sought, among others, an assurance that her husband would not beat her, and would return her possessions, including gold, diamond and platinum items worth around USD 200,000 that he has kept without her permission and her Overseas Citizen of Indian registration card, according to the FIR.

Police officials said an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to woman by husband), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) at Sector 126 police station in the case.

A police officer said the couple was living in Delhi earlier and had recurring domestic disputes, largely due to money, for the last one year.

“The claims of assault are yet to be verified. The proceedings in the case have started and the husband has been called for questioning. The couple might be sent for marriage-related counselling to resolve their issues,” the officer said.

