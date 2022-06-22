Ranchi, June 22: Six students, including five girls and one boy, coming from economically weak backgrounds have topped the class 10 board examination in Jharkhand. All of them have been jointly declared toppers by the Jharkhand Academic Council as they have secured 490 marks out of 500 in the examination.

Among the toppers Abhijit Sharma is the son of Akhilesh Sharma, a resident of Jamshedpur. His father goes door to door every morning distributing newspapers and then goes to people's homes during the day to work as a carpenter. Akhilesh Sharma, who lives in a rented house in Shastrinagar area of the city, says that he earns Rs 10,000-12,000 a month. Abhijeet, who has achieved success by studying without any tuition-coaching, aspires to become a software engineer. UP Board Announces New Exam Pattern for 2022–2023 Academic Year.

The names of Tanya Shah and Nishu Kumari, residents of Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district, are also among the toppers of the state. Both are students of Carmel High School in Chakradharpur. Tanya Shah's father, Satish Shah runs a small tea-samosa shop, while Nishu's father sells milk door to door. Tanya says that her parents always encouraged her to study despite financial difficulties. Nishu's father says that he will leave no stone unturned to fulfil his daughter's dreams of higher education.

Among the toppers, Tannu Kumari is a student of Government +2 School located in Boarijor block of Godda district. Her father, Arvind Kumar Shah owns a small cloth shop. Similarly, another state topper, Riya Kumari is a resident of Hariharganj in Palamu district. Her father, Santosh Kumar runs a small grocery shop. Riya said that her dream is to become a doctor.

Nisha Verma is also one of the six toppers. Nisha is a student of Indira Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya located in Hazaribagh and her father works on a contract basis in Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society. Nisha has been a meritorious student since the beginning.

Apart from these, the father of Reena Kumari, a resident of Tundi, Dhanbad, sells chowmein from a cart on the footpath. Reena also wants to become a doctor.

