New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl from Noida, whose spine had developed a severe 40-degree curvature, underwent a successful surgery to correct the deformity.

Aadya was diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis -- a condition that, if left untreated, can impair lungs and heart function. She was treated at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

"When Aadya came to us, her spinal curvature had already crossed the surgical threshold. The impact was not merely physical, it carried major emotional and psychological implications," said Dr Tarun Suri, head of Spine Surgery, who led the team, according to a statement.

The doctor used advanced surgical techniques such as intraoperative neuro-monitoring (IONM), ultrasonic bone scalpel and cell savers to correct the spinal curvature.

He said the patient was discharged just five days after the surgery and resumed full-time classes within two months.

"For a teenager preparing for board exams, our priority was to deliver not just a successful surgery but a recovery that gave her back her confidence," Suri said.

The statement said Aadya's family initially believed her posture issues were minor. "We never imagined it was scoliosis," her mother said.

"The diagnosis was frightening, especially during her board exams. But today, seeing her walk tall again, we are grateful we acted in time," she added.

Doctor Suri also said adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) affects about one in 10 children, with girls nearly seven times more likely to be affected than boys. The condition most commonly emerges between the ages of 10 and 15.

While many mild cases go unnoticed, curvatures exceeding 40 degrees often require surgical correction. However, delayed diagnosis is common due to the lack of awareness and the absence of routine screening in schools.

